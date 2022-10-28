DALLAS (KDAF) — Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America’s favorite, brunch.

Whether you’re in it for the chicken and waffles, eggs benedict, the coffee, or the fan-favorite mimosas, brunch is an amazing time to spend time with friends and family. That’s why we want to make sure your weekend is filled with the best brunch possible!

We checked out Gayot’s report on 2022’s best brunch restaurants across the country and, of course, the state of Texas is being represented. “Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, so the saying goes, but we think brunch gives it a run for its money. It’s the perfect pass to dig into indulgent fare like fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes or chicken and waffles,” the report said.

With that being said, if you find yourself in the state of Texas, travel on down to the city of Houston and walk into the State of Grace for a delicious brunch food menu with an even bigger beverage selection.

Gayot wrote, “Atlanta-based chef Ford Fry returned to his hometown in Texas to open State of Grace, offering a menu reminiscent of old-time Houston restaurants and modern raw bars. Sunday brunch brings a slew of temptations, including warm cinnamon rolls and softshell crab Benedict.”