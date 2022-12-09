DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.

We’re talking bakeries and pastries because Friday, December 9 is National Pastry Day! “When we say the word “pastry,” we imagine your mind immediately jumps to dough-based sweets. But there are tons of delicious savory pastries out there, too. Think quiches, vegetable tarts, biscuits, and popovers. Yes, that does mean that you can celebrate this holiday by having a pastry for your main course and a pastry for dessert. We won’t tell,” National Today said.

The Lone Star State is known for many things, sports, great views, things to do, and of course, it’s food. There’s no surprise that Texas is home to some of the top cuisines of the world, but what about it’s best bakery?

A report from Taste of Home found the best bakery in every state and Texas’ pick is nothing short of magnificent deliciousness. Texas’ best bakery is Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia in the historic city of San Antonio.

The report said, “Step into Mi Tierra Café y Panadería and be dazzled by the radiant color and the pinatas, papel picados banners and lights hung everywhere. Then go to the bakery case and be dazzled by all the Mexican dulces you find there: cinnamon bread with fruit filling, sweet breads topped with sugar, empanadas and churros to name only a few.”