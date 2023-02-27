Wedding bands can be an individual style or match a bride’s engagement ring, depending on what the couple decides.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the perfect way to say “I do” without breaking the bank… or your heart.

There’s a Texas-based company called Elopea that offers affordable elopement packages. The company offers all-inclusive perks like DJ, flowers, limo, catering, and photography!

Elopea now offers in-house financing on a payment plan, so you can save even more.

The company said they promise you the option to choose the venue you love, have a 2-hour ceremony, and relax in a limo, in front of a wedding minister, or even in front of a professional photographer.

According to their website, you can book your wedding with four easy payments with zero credit checks. They’re changing the way couples pay for their big day. In less than 90 days, they plan to integrate Klarna and other payment providers to make booking even easier. The company even mentioned possibly accepting crypto wedding payments in the future.

Elopea’s founder, Michelle Cua, has a mission behind the new payment plan offerings: “At Elopea, we’re all about making elegant, intimate wedding ceremonies available to anybody in Texas looking to experience luxury on a budget. We understand that weddings can be notoriously expensive. With Elopea, we’re taking the taboo out of small, intimate elopements and wedding ceremonies, taking the stress out of planning, and providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a variety of payment options. No bride or groom is left behind.”

Elopea said it looks forward to providing couples with as many payment options as possible to accommodate all budgets.