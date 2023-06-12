DALLAS (KDAF) — If you don’t post about it did it really happen?

I’d like to think that as baseball fans we are so into the game, that maybe we don’t have time to post on social media! But then again, that could be my bias talking after Dallas Globe Life was voted one of the least Instagrammed ballparks in MLB.

According to a study done by the sportsbook, aGamble.com, Arlington’s Globe Life Field came in #3 for the least Instagrammed ballpark.

“The analysis looked at geotagged photos from all 30 MLB ballparks, aiming to determine the most “Instagrammable” stadiums in the country. Overall, only 187,700 posts have been geotagged from Globe Life Field. And in terms of hashtags, the stadium is the 3rd least hashtagged in the league,” aGamble said.

The stadium and its smiling fans are worth the pictures and memories! So hopefully some will be taken during tonight’s game, as the Texas Rangers go against the Los Angeles Angels.

Tickets can be purchased here. So make sure to use those hashtags like #GlobeLifeFaces during the baseball game and let’s show em’ why we are #StraightUpTX!

The full lists are below:

Top Five Least Instagrammed Ballparks:

Cincinnati Reds: Great American Ball Park (No. 1)

Toronto Blue Jays: Rogers Centre (No. 2)

Texas Rangers: Globe Life Field (No. 3)

Kansas City Royals: Kauffman Stadium (No. 4)

Tampa Bay Rays: Tropicana Field (No. 5)

Top Five Most Instagrammed Ballparks:

Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodger Stadium (No. 1)

Boston Red Sox: Fenway Park (No. 2)

Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field (No. 3)

New York Yankees: Yankee Stadium (No. 4)

San Francisco Giants: Oracle Park (No. 5)