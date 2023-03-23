Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Going to college is either the greatest decision you’ve ever made or you see the degree you earned 10-plus years ago along with the mountain of debt you’re still in and wonder if you even needed college at all.

However, it could just simply be a decision you made that you’re paying back on and a report from Broke Scholar ranked all 50 states by student loan burden and payback timelines.

The report said, “We wondered: Are some loan holders in some states doing better than others? Where in the U.S. are students having the easiest time getting through college, but also paying off their college loans when they’re done?”

Here’s a look at the top 10 states in the US for paying back their student loan debt:

Massachusetts South Dakota Colorado Minnesota Texas New Jersey New Hampshire Washington Utah Nebraska

The report adds, “Slow and steady wins the race in central and high plains states: Borrowers take on less debt and are less likely to face joblessness in states like South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Texas.”