DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year has arrived and we’re almost a month in, now more than ever people are getting new jobs and quitting their current place of employment, but where are people leaving their jobs the most in the US?

The reasoning could be different than a new job, maybe taking a break, or even time to retire could possibly be leading people to leave their jobs.

WalletHub recently released a study on 2023’s states with the highest job resignation rates, “The rate at which people quit their jobs isn’t the same across the whole country, though. WalletHub took a look at the data to rank the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment.”

Texas was ranked No. 20 in the entire US on states with the highest job resignation rates, here’s a look at the top 10:

Alaska Wyoming Montana Louisiana Delaware West Virginia Tennessee Kentucky Georgia Oklahoma