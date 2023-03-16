DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is continuing to be an issue throughout the country and with new year budgets and attempts to save money, it may be harder to stick to those plans.

A study conducted by SmartAsset found the states where residents are hurting the most financially this year, “Despite a strong labor market, a higher percentage of American families are struggling to make ends meet today when compared with two years ago.

“In early February 2021, 34.9% of adults reported having difficulty paying for usual household expenses, according to Census Bureau data. Two years later, that number has risen to 39.7%.”

The Lone Star State found itself in the top 10 where residents are financially hurting the most. They came to their rankings by looking at seven metrics exploring poverty, unemployment, inflation, housing insecurity, and food scarcity:

Louisiana Mississippi West Virginia Florida Georgia North Carolina Arkansas New York Alabama Texas

SmartAsset wrote, "The Lone Star State has the sixth-highest percentage of adults who reported food scarcity within the previous week (13.2%). Poverty is also high in Texas, where 14.2% of adults live below the poverty threshold – that’s more than 40 other states."