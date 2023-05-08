DALLAS(KDAF)— I guess location is everything when you are a police officer.

The financial help website, Wallet Hub, listed the best and worst states to be a police officer.

Wallet Hub said, “In order to determine the best states in which to pursue a law-enforcement career, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of police-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita”.

Texas ranked at #13 and also ranked #5 on the list for the most police officers. Guess it’s true what they say: Everything really is bigger in Texas!

Among the worst states for police officers to work is…Arkansas. The state’s local law enforcement earns the lowest income in the state, ranked #51 overall. Are you surprised?

You can check out the whole study on the Wallet Hub website.