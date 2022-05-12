DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s one more reason to move to the Lone Star State, a new study from WalletHub has found that Texas is the 3rd safest state to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WalletHub officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across five key metrics to determine which states are the safest and least safe states to live during the pandemic.
Here were their key findings regarding Texas:
- 28th – Vaccination Rate
- 16th – Positive Testing Rate
- 9th – Hospitalization Rate
- 9th – Death Rate
- 9th – Level of Community Transmission
Here are the top 10 safest states, according to the survey:
- South Dakota
- North Carolina
- Texas
- California
- Maryland
- Washington D.C.
- Nevada
- North Dakota
- Colorado
- Iowa
Source: WalletHub
For the full report, visit WalletHub.