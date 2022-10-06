DALLAS (KDAF) — Weather can bring forth many things, and one of the things most talked about that it brings is natural disasters. Whether it’s wildfires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and more, the United States experiences these annually nationwide.

A study done by Wallethub looked into the states that are most impacted by these natural disasters. “Millions of Americans’ homes and workplaces are damaged or destroyed by severe weather each year, leaving people to rebuild while still dealing with mental and emotional scars. However, people in some states are much less prone to having to deal with these tragic events than others.”

The study looked into the number of climate disasters that have caused at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 along with the loss amount per capita of those disasters across the 50 states.

As you may have guessed, Texas is one of the most impacted states in the country, in fact, it’s ranked No. 3 when it comes to being impacted by natural disasters.

The study found that the Lone Star State’s total score came to 83.97 compared to Mississippi’s 97.5 and Louisiana’s 94.5; with having one climate disaster causing $1 billion-plus in damage and a loss amount of eight from climate disasters causing $1 billion-plus in damage per capita.