DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that Texas has been one of the most popular destinations for people moving to since the pandemic, but what about those in Texas moving out of the Lone Star State, where are they going?

MovingAPT.com got their researchers to look into this question by examining which states are most desirable for relocation or to move to through analyzing Google search data.

So, when it comes to Texas, what states are the most desirable for them to move to? According to this study, it’s:

California: The average house price in this area is $816,804 which is 159.54% higher than in Texas, where the average is $314,718. Florida: The average house price in Florida is $415,762, which is the 17th highest in all of the US and $101,044 more expensive than in Texas. New York: The average house price in this area is $375,719. Compared to Alabama, this is a 19.38% increase.

A spokesperson with MovingAPT.com said, “By analyzing the number of searches for terms relating to moving house, we were able to get a good picture of which states residents have the desire to move to. California was the most frequently searched for state to relocate to by far, coming out top for half of the US states.

“This may be due, in part, to the pleasant weather, large economy, food scene and range of landscapes for all types of adventure. “According to lendingtree.com, 40% of Americans were considering a move in 2022. The OECD index states that on average, 18% of a US resident’s gross adjusted disposable income is spent on keeping a roof over their heads. It is therefore extremely important that a decision to move, and where to, is not taken lightly.”