A sign at last year’s protest at the Texas State Capitol reads, ‘Texan for Ukraine’ (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texans are invited to a rally for peace in Ukraine at the Texas Capitol Friday afternoon, marking one year since Russia invaded the country.

The group Nonviolent Austin is hosting the rally in front of the Texas State Capitol on the 11th Street and Congress Avenue sidewalk from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We support peace in Ukraine through negotiation, and work for a groundswell of global citizens to pull the world back from proxy wars and nuclear brinkmanship,” organizer Jim Crosby said.

The organizers will provide free bamboo flag poles and encourage attendees to bring their own Ukrainian flags.

In a separate event, former Vice President Mike Pence will speak about the war at UT Austin’s Clements Center for National Security. His team called it a “major foreign policy address.”

