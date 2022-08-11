DALLAS (KDAF) — Winner, winner, chicken dinner as the saying goes; while the golden egg of the $9.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot rolls on, there wasn’t a lack of Texans winning some serious cash from the Wednesday night drawing of this Texas Lottery game.

There were 12 total winners who matched five of the six winning Lotto Texas numbers to win $1,530 each and four of those players truly got a bang for their buck after choosing the Extra! option to take their winnings to new heights. Those players saw their winnings jump to $11,530 thanks to the Extra! option.

The winning numbers for this drawing were 6, 12, 21, 23, 34 and 37! In total there were over 35,000 winners throughout the Lone Star State who won at least $2 and as much as $11,530.

The next drawing is set for August 13 with a jackpot of $10 million and a cash value of $6.64 million!