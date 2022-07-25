DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have dreams and aspirations in our heads about what exactly we would do if we wound up winning millions and millions of dollars from playing the lottery. Now, those dreams are at the forefront of most Americans’ minds as the Mega Millions jackpot is now above $800 million.

theLotter Texas says it’s selling a massive number of lottery tickets to Texans after players failed yet again to snag the Mega Millions jackpot, watching it roll on and climb higher and higher.

“These sort of jackpot amounts remind us all of the glory days of 2016 and 2018,” says Peggy Daniel, theLotter’s U.S. Managing Director. “First, in January of 2016, Powerball rose to $1.586 billion. That sum was scooped up and divided up by 3 ticketholders in Florida, California, and Tennessee. Mega Millions itself set a record in October 2018 when a single player in South Carolina won the $1.537 billion jackpot, making it the largest ever single win in US lottery history. If the $790 Million Mega Millions jackpot isn’t won on Tuesday night, it is set to rise towards the billion mark once again.”

theLotter says, “The biggest Mega Millions jackpot claimed to date by a resident of Texas was $177 million in the draw on March 31, 2017. Winner Eliberto Cantu, a 71-year-old construction worker from Abernathy, won this enormous prize with a ticket he purchased across the state line in Stuttgart, Arkansas.”