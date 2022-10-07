DALLAS (KDAF) — How badly do you want to move homes this year? 2022 may be winding down but that doesn’t mean you want to stay put in your old digs.

A study from Texas real estate experts found that Texans are desperate to move to a new house this year, more so than most of the country.

The study says, “Texas is the state seventh most interested in moving house this year, with a total search score of 510. Texas has the ninth-highest proportion of its population searching for the term ‘move house’ and tenth highest for ‘sell house’, placing it overall seventh in the ranking.”

The study looked into Google Trends’ data of searches used by people looking into moving into a new home. Here’s a look at the top 10:

South Carolina North Carolina Arkansas Georgia Alabama Delaware Texas Ohio Kentucky Indiana

“This year we’ve seen fluctuations in house prices across America, which can easily lead to many thinking about relocating, downsizing or moving home. This study provides interesting insight into which states are the most eager to move this year and as house prices continue to shift, it will be interesting to see if these searches translate into sales.” Spokesperson with TexasRealEstateSource.com said