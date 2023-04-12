DALLAS(KDAF)—A computer scientist believes that with the help of AI, people will be able to recreate their passed loved ones as avatars living in a computer.

Dr. Pratik Desai, who has founded many Ai startups, is urging people to record their elderly parents and loved ones. Desai tweeted, “There is a 100% chance that they will live with you forever.”

Start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones. With enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, there is a 100% chance that they will live with you forever after leaving physical body. This should be even possible by end of the year. — Pratik Desai (@chheplo) April 8, 2023

Desai said this could potentially happen by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Tech Guru Elon Musk and thousands of other tech leaders are asking for a pause in the advancement of technology like this.

While other experts like Bill Gates have expressed optimism about AI advancement, believing it could help us live forever.

Which side are you on?