DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels nice to win every now and then, but what does it feel like to become a millionaire by playing the lottery?

Talk about winning big, the Texas Lottery reports a Texan outside of Houston is $2 million richer after claiming a Powerball prize from the Feb. 13 drawing. This second-tier winning ticket (with Power Play) matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but not the Powerball number.

It was purchased at Speed Fuel on Pasadena Boulevard in the city of Pasadena. The big winner has also decided to remain anonymous.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, March 1 with a jackpot of $143 million which has a cash value of $73 million.