DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports a resident of New Braunfels has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize! A report says, “A New Braunfels resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1,000,004 for the drawing on Sept. 12.”

The big winning ticket was bought at CT Mart on State Highway 46 in New Braunfels; the claimant has chosen to remain anonymous.

“The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-14-16-34-66), but not the red Powerball number (25). The claimant had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket,” the lottery said.