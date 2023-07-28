An opening date is unknown at this time.

DALLAS (KDAF) – We are starting to believe that Elon Musk loves Texas just as much as he loves the Letter X.

Tesla has announced a future location will be coming to Flower Mound, TX. The dealership will have vehicles on lot and services like software updates for Tesla owners.

The dealership will be located on 1805 Justin Rd. with normal operating hours as 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and Sundays noon-6 p.m, according to Tesla.

