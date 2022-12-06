Temple, TX (FOX 44) — Celebrations are happening in Temple Monday night as the city holds its 76th annual Christmas parade.

This year’s theme is “It’s a Groovy Christmas” bringing many out in the community to participate.

Dozens in the Temple community came downtown to kick off the Christmas spirit on a good note.

Bands and floats took over Adams Avenue to spread holiday cheer.

Over 100 entries from local organizations were involved in this year’s parade.

Temple Mayor, Tim Davis says it’s one of largest parades Temple has had.

“Coach Pete Fredenburg, who just recently retired from UMHB, he’s the grand marshal tonight,” said Mayor Davis. “There’s just a lot of fun things going on down here in Temple.”

Earlier in the evening, Major Davis lit up the municipal building and Christmas tree in front of city hall.

Families filled the street early to grab a good spot for the fun.

There were 84 floats in this year’s parade.

The route went 1.4 miles from the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North 8th Street down to Temple High School.

Temple PD and Temple Fire and Rescue were in attendance with Santa showing up as the grand finale.

“Just that community atmosphere, the sense of of being together, and just the sense of family and good cheer,” said Mayor Davis.

For anyone who couldn’t come out tonight Temple City Hall will have their lights on throughout the holiday season.