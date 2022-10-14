MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge part of the Hispanic culture is music, and across South Texas, one of the most popular genres is Tejano music.

The genre is celebrated and loved by many — as are the artists who bring this music to life.

One of those artists is Bobby Pulido, who has made a name for himself, following in his father’s footsteps. Known as a Tejano legend, Pulido is credited with introducing the genre to a new generation.

“I just tried to record good music and that was it,” Pulido told ValleyCentral during a recent visit to the Rio Grande Valley.

When the genre was still new to some, it was nothing new to Pulido. His father, Roberto Pulido, is another Tejano legend, and his career has spanned over 50 years.

“It was hard coming out of his shadow because he’s such a revered singer,” said Pulido of his father. “It wasn’t easy. You know sometimes when you have that shadow lingering over you, it’s tough.”

Bobby Pulido was at Cine El Rey in McAllen recently to shoot a new music video. He told ValleyCentral he had no intention of going into music. He wanted to be an attorney and was studying political science at St. Mary’s University’s School of Law in San Antonio.

However, coming home one Christmas changed everything for him when he recorded a duet with his dad.

“So, then the labels started bidding for me and asking like that. You know, it was never my intention to be a singer,” Pulido recalled. “And you know, what I told my dad was, ‘Hey, if I do well in singing, well, then I’ll continue through there.’”

Pulido released his first album “Desvelado” in 1995.

“Twenty-seven years later, I’m doing the same thing… It was kind of a destiny,” Pulido said. “For me. It wasn’t something that was planned, I just think recording good music and or the best music that I can record. That’s it.”

For Pulido, his passion for the music comes from his fans.

“I think about what pleases my fans. I literally get in the studio and when I’m recording something, I’m envisioning whether they’ll like it or whether they won’t,” Pulido said. “And pleasing my fans is really something that I enjoy.

“It’s just making music and making people happy.”

When it comes to the future, Pulido says he wants to continue putting out new music. Although he mentions the possibility of a farewell tour, he says that is nowhere near happening just yet.

“I love doing what I do. I love my music. I love my life and you know, enjoy the music,” he said.

This year, Pulido was nominated for a Latin Grammy — his fourth nomination.

Although he has never won, he says he is prepared for anything.

Pulido will be honored by the City of Edinburg in November.

When it comes to his new music, you can listen to “Para Que Baile Mi Pueblo” online and through various digital platforms.