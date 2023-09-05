The event aimed to inspire and bring together local leaders, intentionally creating diversity in terms of gender, socioeconomic background, education and life experiences.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A TEDX event was held locally to focus on resilience and positive change in the community.

The Botham Jean Blvd: Embracing Change, Embodying Resiliency event organized by, Dr. K.C. Fox, aimed to inspire people and bring together local leaders.

The organizers intentionally wanted to create diversity in terms of gender, socioeconomic background, education and life experiences. The event had a sold-out attendance and focused on three verticals: technology, social impact and mental health.

“It is impossible for you to sit on the sidelines and not necessarily get in the game life. You can’t take an apathetic on life. And so when I think about the importance of people who will be here today, who may be watching this broadcast, we need to challenge those individuals to get out of their comfort zone and get out of the status quo and in effect exercise, disruptive thinking, we need one another literally to survive,” Louis L. Reed Executive Vice President, The Douglas Project.

Watch the full story above.