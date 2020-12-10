TEA pauses A-F grading for 2020-21 school year

AUSTIN, Texas (KDAF) — The TEA announced on Thursday they are pausing A-F grading for the 2020-2021 school year amid the ongoing pandemic.

The STAAR test, however, will still be implemented. In a statement released the agency says the test will be used to measure the progress of students during this time. However, it will not be used for accountability purposes this school year.

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in the statement “The issuance of A-F ratings for schools has proven to be a valuable tool to support continuous improvement for our students, allowing educators, parents, and the general public to better identify and expand efforts that are working for kids. But the pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth. As a result, we will not issue A-F ratings this school year,”