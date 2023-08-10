The video above is an upcoming event

DALLAS (KDAF) – School has started for many already in Texas. However, tax-free weekend is in full effect for parents looking to save a little more money!

This weekend is perfect for those last minute school supplies and clothes shopping! But what items will qualify during tax-free weekend? Well, the Texas Comptroller has the list to keep you in the know.

Tax-free weekend will take place starting Friday, Aug. 11 through Aug. 13, 2023.

 (T) = Taxable; (E) = Exempt

  • Accessories (generally) (T)
    • Barrettes (T)
    • Belt buckles (sold separately) (T)
    • Bobby pins (T)
    • Briefcases (T)
    • Elastic ponytail holders (T)
    • Hair bows (T)
    • Hair clips (T)
    • Handbags (T)
    • Handkerchiefs (T)
    • Headbands (T)
    • Jewelry (T)
    • Key cases (T)
    • Purses (T)
    • Wallets (T)
    • Watch bands (T)
    • Watches (T)
  • Adult diapers (E)
  • Alterations (T)
  • Aprons (household) (E)
  • Aprons (welders) (T)
  • Athletic socks (E)
  • Baby bibs (E)
  • Baby clothes (E)
  • Baby diapers (cloth or disposable) (E)
  • Backpacks (unless for use by elementary/secondary students) (T)
  • Baseball accessories
    • Baseball caps (E)
    • Baseball cleats (T)
    • Baseball gloves (T)
    • Baseball jerseys (E)
    • Baseball pants (T)
  • Bathing caps (T)
  • Belt buckles (T)
  • Belts with attached buckles (E)
  • Belts for weight lifting (T)
  • Bicycle shoes (cleated) (T)
  • Blouses (E)
  • Boots (general purpose) (E)
    • Climbing (cleated or spiked) (T)
    • Cowboy (E)
    • Fishing (waders) (T)
    • Hiking (E)
    • Overshoes and galoshes (T)
    • Rubber work boots (T)
    • Ski (T)
    • Waders (T)
  • Bow ties (E)
  • Bowling shirts (E)
  • Bowling shoes (rented and sold) (T)
  • Bras (E)
  • Buttons and zippers (T)
  • Camp clothes (E)
  • Caps (baseball, fishing, golf) (E)
  • Chef uniforms (E)
  • Children’s novelty costumes (E)
  • Chest protectors (T)
  • Clerical vestments (E)
  • Cloth and lace, knitting yarns, and other fabrics (T)
  • Clothing repair items, such as thread, buttons, tapes, and iron-on patches (T)
  • Coats and wraps (E)
  • Corsages and boutonnieres (T)
  • Coveralls (E)
  • Diapers (cloth and disposable) (E)
  • Dresses (E)
  • Dry cleaning services (T)
  • Earmuffs
    • Cold weather (E)
    • Noise cancellation or noise canceling (T)
  • Elbow pads (T)
  • Embroidery (T)
  • Employee uniforms (unless rented) (E)
  • Fabrics, thread, buttons, lace, patterns, knitting yarns (T)
  • Fins (swim) (T)
  • Fishing boots (waders) (T)
  • Fishing caps (E)
  • Fishing vests (non-flotation) (E)
  • Football accessories
    • Football jerseys (E)
    • Football pads (T)
    • Football pants (T)
  • Gloves (generally) (E)
    • Baseball (T)
    • Batting (T)
    • Bicycle (T)
    • Dress (unless rented) (E)
    • Garden (T)
    • Golf (T)
    • Hockey (T)
    • Leather (E)
    • Rubber (T)
    • Surgical (T)
    • Tennis (T)
    • Work (T)
  • Goggles (T)
  • Golf accessories
    • Golf caps (E)
    • Golf dresses (E)
    • Golf gloves (T)
    • Golf jackets and windbreakers (E)
    • Golf shirts (E)
    • Golf skirts (E)
    • Golf purses (T)
    • Golf shoes (T)
  • Graduation caps and gowns (E)
  • Gym suits and uniforms (E)
  • Hair nets, bows, clips, and barrettes (T)
  • Handbags and purses (T)
  • Handkerchiefs (T)
  • Hard hats (T)
  • Hats (E)
  • Headbands (T)
  • Helmets (bike, baseball, football, hockey, motorcycle, sports) (T)
  • Hockey gloves (T)
  • Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts (E)
  • Hosiery, including support hosiery (E)
  • Hunting vests (E)
  • Ice skates (T)
  • Insoles (T)
  • Jackets (E)
  • Jeans (E)
  • Jewelry (T)
  • Jogging apparel (E)
  • Knee pads (T)
  • Knitted caps or hats (E)
  • Laundering services (T)
  • Leg warmers (E)
  • Leotards and tights (E)
  • Life jackets and vests (T)
  • Luggage (T)
  • Mask, costume (E)
  • Mask, cloth and disposable fabric face masks (E)
  • Mask, protective – N95, welder, umpire, swim or other similar personal protection equipment (T)
  • Monogramming services (T)
  • Neckwear and ties (E)
  • Nightgowns and nightshirts (E)
  • Overshoes and rubber shoes (T)
  • Pads (football, hockey, soccer, elbow, knee, shoulder) (T)
  • Paint or dust respirators and incidental supplies (T)
  • Painter pants (E)
  • Pajamas (E)
  • Pants (E)
  • Pantyhose (E)
  • Patterns (T)
  • Personal flotation devices (T)
  • Pocket squares (T)
  • Protective gloves (T)
  • Protective masks (T)
  • Raincoats and ponchos (E)
  • Rain hats (E)
  • Religious clothing (E)
  • Rented clothing (including uniforms, formal wear, and costumes) (T)
  • Repair of clothing or footwear (T)
  • Ribbons (T)
  • Robes (E)
  • Roller blades (T)
  • Roller skates (T)
  • Safety accessories
    • Safety clothing (normally worn in hazardous occupations) (T)
    • Safety glasses (except prescription) (T)
    • Safety shoes (adaptable for street wear) (E)
    • Safety shoes (not adaptable for street wear) (T)
  • Scarves (E)
  • Scout uniforms (E)
  • Sewing patterns (T)
  • Shawls and wraps (E)
  • Shin guards and padding (T)
  • Shirts (E)
  • Shirts (hooded) (E)
  • Shoe inserts (T)
  • Shoelaces (T)
  • Shoes (generally) (E)
    • Ballet (T)
    • Baseball cleats (T)
    • Bicycle (cleated) (T)
    • Boat (E)
    • Bowling (T)
    • Cleated or spiked (T)
    • Cross trainers (E)
    • Dress (E)
    • Fishing boots (waders) (T)
    • Flip-flops (rubber thongs) (E)
    • Football (T)
    • Golf (T)
    • Jazz and dance (T)
    • Jellies (E)
    • Overshoes (T)
    • Running (without cleats) (E)
    • Safety (suitable for everyday use) (E)
    • Sandals (E)
    • Slippers (E)
    • Sneakers and tennis (E)
    • Soccer (cleated) (T)
    • Spiked or cleated (T)
    • Tap dance (T)
    • Tennis (E)
    • Track and cleats (T)
    • Wading/water sport (T)
    • Walking (E)
  • Shoe shines (T)
  • Shoe repairs (T)
  • Shoulder pads (for dresses, jackets, etc.) (T)
  • Shoulder pads (football, hockey, sports) (T)
  • Shorts (E)
  • Shower caps (T)
  • Skates (ice and roller) (T)
  • Ski boots (snow) (T)
  • Ski suits (snow) (T)
  • Ski vests (water) (T)
  • Skirts (E)
  • Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas (E)
  • Slippers (E)
  • Slips (E)
  • Soccer socks (E)
  • Socks (E)
  • Sports helmets (T)
  • Sports pads (football, hockey, soccer, knee, elbow, shoulder) (T)
  • Suits, slacks, and jackets (E)
  • Sunglasses (except prescription) (T)
  • Support hosiery (E)
  • Suspenders (E)
  • Sweatbands (arm, wrist, head) (T)
  • Sweatshirts (E)
  • Sweat suits (E)
  • Sweaters (E)
  • Swimming masks and goggles (T)
  • Swimsuits (E)
  • Tennis accessories
    • Tennis dresses (E)
    • Tennis shorts (E)
    • Tennis shoes (E)
    • Tennis skirts (E)
  • Ties (neckties – all) (E)
  • Tights (E)
  • Track shoes and cleats (T)
  • Trousers (E)
  • Umbrellas (T)
  • Underclothes (E)
  • Underpants (E)
  • Undershirts (E)
  • Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire) (E)
  • Veils (E)
  • Vests (generally) (E)
    • Bulletproof (T)
    • Fishing (non-flotation) (E)
    • Flotation (T)
    • Hunting (E)
    • Scuba (T)
    • Water-ski (T)
  • Wallets (T)
  • Watch bands (T)
  • Watches (T)
  • Water ski vests (T)
  • Weight lifting belts (T)
  • Wet and dry suits (T)
  • Work clothes (E)
  • Work uniforms (E)
  • Workout clothes (E)
  • Wrist bands (T)

“The Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend,” Texas Comptrollerhompage mentions.

For a complete list and other know-hows for tax-free weekend, click here.