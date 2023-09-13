The video above is a unrelated segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tanglewood Resort will host their own Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 16 through Oct. 3, 2023. Lakeside Lounge will be decorated like a German pub, German food and drink specials will be on the menu, and several nationally acclaimed German bands are scheduled to perform at special events.

Oktoberfest – Tanglewoord

Grammy-nominated polka artist Alex Meixner will also be performing in the ballroom on Sept. 24th. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. The band Auf Geht’s Musik will perform in the ballroom on Oct. 5th. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance. Finally, The Texas Neon Ramblers will perform on the outdoor Tiki Stage on Sept. 30th.

The event is free to attend. More details and tickets can be found here.

Those wanting to make a vacation out of Oktoberfest can get 15% off their hotel stay at Tanglewood Resort using the code ‘OKTOBERFEST’ throughout the duration of the festival.