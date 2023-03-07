DALLAS (KDAF) —Talk about a shopping spree!

It’s been a very busy February and March for Ross Stores. They opened 11 Ross Dress for Less and 8 dd’s Discount stores across 13 states, according to a press release.

Texas is finally ready to dip its toes into the deep end of the discount pool.

Texas, California, and Florida are a few of the states where both chains have expanded. For dd’s, store growth included their first store in the state of Wisconsin.

A total of 100 new stores will be added by the company during 2023, 75 Ross, and 25 dd’s Discounts.

“We now operate a total of 2,034 Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS locations across 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. As we look out over the long term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,900 locations and dd’s DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers’ ongoing focus on value and convenience,” said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development.