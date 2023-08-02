Sidenote : What do you think tacos in Alaska taste like?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos and Texans just go together!

TacoTuesday.com announced the states with the highest appreciation for tacos. Texas ranked number two, with California coming in at number one!

“The data from Google Trends, which is a reliable source for showing the interests of internet users, reveals the states in order of popularity where the search for “Taco Tuesday” is the strongest,” according to PR.

The list is broken down by popularity by each state from 2004 to now, present-day 2023. View the complete list and tell us what you think.

