DALLAS(KDAF)—The swimming holes surrounding Texas are among the most scenic and thrilling in the country.

There is a hidden gem among these natural wonders that was recently rated among the best in the country. With its crystal-clear water and breathtaking surroundings, this swimming hole is one of the best in the world.

The 13 Best Swimming Holes in the U.S. for summer are listed on the travel website Trips to Discover. In Wimberly, Texas near Austin, Jacob’s Well is considered one of the best swimming holes in the country.

Trips to Discover said, “0Jacob’s Well is one of the most popular swimming holes in Texas for enjoying a cool respite from summer’s heat. Just 40 minutes from Austin, the 30-foot-deep artesian spring offers cool, clear water surrounded by shady trees and rock ledges. It was once a hotspot for diving with natural wonders like unique limestone patterns and bioluminescent algae, but due to the dangers, that’s no longer allowed”.

Whether you are a local resident or a visitor to Austin, this swimming hole is a must-visit destination.