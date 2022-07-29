DALLAS (KDAF) — It seems that a majority of Republican (GOP) voters in Texas are for legalizing medical marijuana in order to treat serious medical conditions and/or chronic pain according to a survey done by Baselice & Associates, INC.

According to a press release, the survey found that nearly 75% of Republican voters in Texas are for allowing doctors to prescribe medical cannabis to treat patients with chronic pain.

Michael Baselice of Baselice & Associates, Inc says, “These survey results show that large majorities of Texas Republicans favor the use of medical marijuana for serious medical conditions, including for the treatment of patients with chronic pain.”

The press release adds, “Texas Original, one of Texas’ three licensed medical cannabis providers, contributed to the survey questions. To learn more about the Compassionate Use Program, click here. To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, click here.”