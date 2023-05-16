DALLAS(KDAF)—Someone finally took aim at the long-standing debate of which group drives better, men or women.

Insurance comparison site, The Zebra, found in their study that men are more confident drivers but data shows women are safer drivers.

The Zebra said” This study was conducted for The Zebra using Google Consumer Surveys. The sample consisted of no less than 1,000 completed responses per question. Post-stratification weighting has been applied to ensure an accurate and reliable representation of the total population. This survey was conducted in November 2019.

So how can women drive better than men? Well, the Zebra study revealed men are 11% more confident than women in their driving abilities but also showed 71% of all crashes in 2017 were all males.

The study said, “Because men are more likely to in riskier driving behaviors such as speeding, drinking, and sleeping, men are at a higher risk of crashes”. In addition, women are said to pay more for car insurance at 25 despite being less risky drivers.

So did that settle the debate?