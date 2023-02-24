DALLAS (KDAF) — Fans of Rihanna still can’t get enough of her past music, even after her Super Bowl performance in Arizona.

CenturyLink has a quiz on their site about the singer’s biggest hits, showing what fans wanted her to sing at the Superbowl.

They also gathered a total of 43 of Rihanna’s most popular songs from the Billboard Hot 100, Rihanna’s Billboard Chart history, and Spotify. Then, they used SemRush, a marketing analytics tool, to gather volume searches for each song.

According to the list, people living in Texas can’t get enough of the song ‘Only Girl In the World’. In addition, California and Texas both love “Only Girl In the World,” which is the top search song in 10 states.