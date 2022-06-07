DALLAS (KDAF) — June is Pride Month and that means cities across the U.S. will be celebrating those in the LGBTQ community; this begs the question, what are the friendliest cities in America for the LGBTQ community?

That’s what LawnStarter wanted to find out and answer for you as they’ve ranked 2022’s Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities. “We compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of an ideal LGBTQ city, such as their equality index, the share of same-sex households, and the presence of LGBTQ support groups.”

Firstly, let’s take a look at their top 10:

San Francisco Fort Lauderdale Orlando Seattle Pittsburgh Atlanta Portland Richmond Denver Providence

Now to look at the Lone Star State; two cities made it into the top 50 while three others were ranked in the top 100 with many others ranked outside of the top 100. Here’s where Texas Landed:

No. 34 Austin

No. 44 Dallas

No. 67 San Antonio

No. 83 Houston

No. 91 Fort Worth

No. 125 El Paso

No. 149 Plano

No. 150 Denton

No. 159 Lubbock

No. 163 Corpus Christi

No. 166 Midland

No. 172 Arlington

No. 176 McKinney

No. 179 Irving

No. 180 Amarillo

No. 181 Killeen

No. 182 Mesquite

No. 184 Garland

No. 187 Laredo

No. 189 Pasadena

No. 190 Frisco

No. 191 McAllen

No. 192 Brownsville

No. 193 Grand Prairie

LawnStarter says, “Everyone wants to live the American dream in a home with a white picket fence and a beautiful lawn (or a xeriscaped yard if you prefer). We all want to live in a community that is welcoming and safe.”