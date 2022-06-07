DALLAS (KDAF) — June is Pride Month and that means cities across the U.S. will be celebrating those in the LGBTQ community; this begs the question, what are the friendliest cities in America for the LGBTQ community?
That’s what LawnStarter wanted to find out and answer for you as they’ve ranked 2022’s Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities. “We compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of an ideal LGBTQ city, such as their equality index, the share of same-sex households, and the presence of LGBTQ support groups.”
Firstly, let’s take a look at their top 10:
- San Francisco
- Fort Lauderdale
- Orlando
- Seattle
- Pittsburgh
- Atlanta
- Portland
- Richmond
- Denver
- Providence
Now to look at the Lone Star State; two cities made it into the top 50 while three others were ranked in the top 100 with many others ranked outside of the top 100. Here’s where Texas Landed:
- No. 34 Austin
- No. 44 Dallas
- No. 67 San Antonio
- No. 83 Houston
- No. 91 Fort Worth
- No. 125 El Paso
- No. 149 Plano
- No. 150 Denton
- No. 159 Lubbock
- No. 163 Corpus Christi
- No. 166 Midland
- No. 172 Arlington
- No. 176 McKinney
- No. 179 Irving
- No. 180 Amarillo
- No. 181 Killeen
- No. 182 Mesquite
- No. 184 Garland
- No. 187 Laredo
- No. 189 Pasadena
- No. 190 Frisco
- No. 191 McAllen
- No. 192 Brownsville
- No. 193 Grand Prairie
LawnStarter says, “Everyone wants to live the American dream in a home with a white picket fence and a beautiful lawn (or a xeriscaped yard if you prefer). We all want to live in a community that is welcoming and safe.”