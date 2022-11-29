Young hispanic student smiling happy using laptop sitting on the grass at the university campus

DALLAS (KDAF) — College is one of the best experiences you can have in life, filled with tons of fun and learning.

However, your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That’s why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.

A new report from WalletHub has analyzed more than 400 cities across the U.S. and ranked them based on which ones were the best and worst college towns. Officials looked at 32 different metrics including school, social, and economic opportunities for students.

If you are thinking about going to school in Texas, you may want to look into studying in Austin, as officials have named this Texas city the best large college city in America.

Though Austin did not rank well in terms of affordability, it did rank exceptionally well in social opportunities and academic opportunities.

Brownsville and Laredo both ranked in the top 5 lowest costs of living for young people in the country. So if the cost of living is a big determining factor for you, those are great options.

