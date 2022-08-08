DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a child should be a joyous moment in someone’s life, but unfortunately, there are many things that add stress to childbirth.

From the cost of giving birth to the bodily risk from childbirth, it’s important to have a strong support system during this process.

WalletHub has released a new study looking at which states are the best and worst states to have a child in 2022. They compared all 50 states including Washington D.C. across more than 30 statistics measuring a state’s baby-and-family-friendliness.

Where did the Lone Star State rank (with 1 being the best and 51 being the worst)? According to the survey, Texas ranked 38th overall, citing a low number of child-care centers per capita, a relatively high annual cost of early child care, and a low number of pediatricians and family medicine physicians per capita.

Here’s how Texas ranked across some important metrics:

29 th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges 29 th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges 32 nd – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care

– Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care 23 rd – Infant Mortality Rate

– Infant Mortality Rate 26 th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 35 th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

– Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita 35 th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita

– Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita 48 th – Child-Care Centers per Capita

– Child-Care Centers per Capita 27 th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

– Parental-Leave Policy Score 24th – % of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

Here are the best places to give birth in America in 2022:

Massachusetts Vermont Minnesota New Hampshire Rhode Island Connecticut North Dakota Washington Iowa Utah

For the full report, visit WalletHub.