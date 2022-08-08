DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a child should be a joyous moment in someone’s life, but unfortunately, there are many things that add stress to childbirth.
From the cost of giving birth to the bodily risk from childbirth, it’s important to have a strong support system during this process.
WalletHub has released a new study looking at which states are the best and worst states to have a child in 2022. They compared all 50 states including Washington D.C. across more than 30 statistics measuring a state’s baby-and-family-friendliness.
Where did the Lone Star State rank (with 1 being the best and 51 being the worst)? According to the survey, Texas ranked 38th overall, citing a low number of child-care centers per capita, a relatively high annual cost of early child care, and a low number of pediatricians and family medicine physicians per capita.
Here’s how Texas ranked across some important metrics:
- 29th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges
- 29th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges
- 32nd – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care
- 23rd – Infant Mortality Rate
- 26th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
- 35th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
- 35th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita
- 48th – Child-Care Centers per Capita
- 27th – Parental-Leave Policy Score
- 24th – % of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated
Here are the best places to give birth in America in 2022:
- Massachusetts
- Vermont
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- Rhode Island
- Connecticut
- North Dakota
- Washington
- Iowa
- Utah
For the full report, visit WalletHub.