DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season, and as many of you know Dallas and most of Texas as a whole really know how to spruce up the area for it, but does that coincide with a good amount of holiday cheer?

Well, according to a study conducted by Century Link, Texas isn’t among the top states for holiday cheer in the country, in fact, it’s among the bottom half. Better than its 2020 ranking but worse than 2021, Texas found itself the 35th-ranked state in the U.S. for Christmas spirit.

The report said, “In this report, we rank all 50 states for Christmas cheer by factors including evergreen farm numbers, charitable giving, and how often residents online shop, stream, and tweet Christmas content. This year’s report comes with a stocking stuffer: a new survey on America’s holiday spirits in 2022.”

While it seems there isn’t an obscene amount of holiday spirit in Texas, the study found that the Lone Star State ranked second when it came to tax-deductible charitable giving. Here’s a look at the top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

New Hampshire Wisconsin Utah West Virginia Pennsylvania Ohio Kentucky Indiana New Jersey Delaware