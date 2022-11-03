DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you feel like your home insurance premiums are higher than your friends are in other states? That’s because they probably are.
A new study by Clearsurance.com, ranked each state based on which states had the most expensive annual home insurance premiums for a $200,000 home; and Texas was one of them.
According to the study, the average insurance premium for a $200,000 home in Texas was more than $1,800, the fifth most expensive in the U.S. The number one spot went to Kansas, with an average premium of $2,615.
The least expensive states were Hawaii ($327), Vermont ($428) and New Hampshire ($607).
