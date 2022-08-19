DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your credit score to a good place should be something lingering in the back of your mind when it comes to managing debt and your financial situation. Upgraded Points has taken a look at some of the best and worst cities across the U.S. where you might consider when it comes to boosting your credit score.

The publication says, “Lower interest rates, better insurance coverage, and access to better credit cards are just a few of the benefits you can experience when establishing a good line of credit. In this post-pandemic world of car shortages, rising interest rates, and a booming housing market, credit scores have become extremely important.”

Here’s a look at the 10 best cities for boosting your credit score:

Boston San Jose Rochester Albany San Francisco Minneapolis Salt Lake City Syracuse Madison San Diego

Here’s to the not-so-fun part for the Lone Star State. It’s got five of the worst cities in the U.S. for boosting credit scores according to this report. Check out the list of the worst cities:

Houston El Paso Dallas New Orleans San Antonio Memphis Austin Atlanta Oklahoma City Nashville

Upgraded Points basically found that some of the big cities in Texas might want to be avoided if your main goal is boosting the ole credit score. “There are multiple factors that contribute to these cities being in this ranking, but the biggest common denominators are that they have the lowest average credit score and the highest average credit card debt. Although these cities have a low cost of living, the average mean credit score in Texas is 674, a full 40 points lower than the national average.”

The publication checked out multiple factors to find their rankings such as interest rates, cost of living index, average credit card debt, unemployment, and others.