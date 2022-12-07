DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are here and if you are looking for a fun place to visit whilst on vacation, Texas for sure has you covered.

A new report from WalletHub has analyzed more than 180 cities in the nation and ranked them based on which ones were the most and least fun cities in the U.S.

Of course, being the awesome place that Texas is, two Texas cities ranked on WalletHub’s top 20 list of the most fun cities in the nation: Austin (6th) and Houston (18th).

But what makes a city ‘fun’? Officials say they ranked cities based on 65 different metrics such as fitness centers per capita, movie costs, and average open hours of breweries.

Dallas also ranked relatively high on the list earning the 32nd spot out of a list of 180. Fort Worth ranked 57th place.

Here’s how other North Texas cities ranked:

Arlington – 75

Plano – 78

Irving – 139

Garland – 158

Grand Prairie – 165

For the full report, visit WalletHub.