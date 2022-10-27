DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?

A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.

“Nationally, renters can expect to pay upwards of $1,800 on average for a two-bedroom apartment. Housing costs in large cities like New York and Los Angeles are especially high, and when you consider the additional costs of living, it can be anything but comfortable,” the study says.

Some of the key findings in the report are that the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is over $3,000 in six U.S. cities, the income needed for a two-bedroom is 2.4 times higher than the median household income in New York City, and California cities require a much higher income to afford rent.

Now for the big cities in Texas; below you’ll see six cities that cracked the top 25 for the income needed to pay rent:

No. 11 Austin

No. 12 Dallas

No. 18 Fort Worth

No. 19 Houston

No. 21 San Antonio

No. 25 El Paso

Tips for Making Your Money Stretch in Pricey Areas, according to SmartAsset

Know your inflow and outflow of money like the back of your hand. Cities with a higher cost of living can eat up your income in expenses quickly. Use our budget calculator to assess and adjust your current budget to maximize your income and bolster your savings.

Cities with a higher cost of living can eat up your income in expenses quickly. Use our budget calculator to assess and adjust your current budget to maximize your income and bolster your savings. Consider the impact to your income before relocating to a big city. If you are thinking of making a move to one of the most populous cities, take a look at how it will affect your budget. Use our cost of living calculator to estimate changes in housing, food and taxes.

If you are thinking of making a move to one of the most populous cities, take a look at how it will affect your budget. Use our cost of living calculator to estimate changes in housing, food and taxes. Talk to a financial advisor. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.