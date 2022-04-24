(STACKER) — The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Waco, TX using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Waco, TX in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

– Started a new job in Waco from Lakeland in Q1 2021: 14

— #357 most common destination from Lakeland

– Started a new job in Lakeland from Waco in Q1 2021: 0

— 0.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 14 to Waco

#19. Midland, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Midland in Q1 2021: 15

— #28 most common destination from Midland

– Started a new job in Midland from Waco in Q1 2021: 17

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Midland

#18. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Beaumont in Q1 2021: 16

— #26 most common destination from Beaumont

– Started a new job in Beaumont from Waco in Q1 2021: 15

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Waco

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Waco from Denver in Q1 2021: 17

— #206 most common destination from Denver

– Started a new job in Denver from Waco in Q1 2021: 8

— 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Waco

#16. Amarillo, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Amarillo in Q1 2021: 18

— #26 most common destination from Amarillo

– Started a new job in Amarillo from Waco in Q1 2021: 17

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Waco

#15. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from McAllen in Q1 2021: 19

— #22 (tie) most common destination from McAllen

– Started a new job in McAllen from Waco in Q1 2021: 15

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Waco

#14. Abilene, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Abilene in Q1 2021: 20

— #15 most common destination from Abilene

– Started a new job in Abilene from Waco in Q1 2021: 24

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Abilene

#13. Corpus Christi, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Corpus Christi in Q1 2021: 21

— #26 most common destination from Corpus Christi

– Started a new job in Corpus Christi from Waco in Q1 2021: 18

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Waco

#12. Lubbock, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Lubbock in Q1 2021: 31

— #17 (tie) most common destination from Lubbock

– Started a new job in Lubbock from Waco in Q1 2021: 28

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Waco

#11. Longview, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Longview in Q1 2021: 33

— #11 (tie) most common destination from Longview

– Started a new job in Longview from Waco in Q1 2021: 30

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Waco

#10. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from El Paso in Q1 2021: 37

— #26 (tie) most common destination from El Paso

– Started a new job in El Paso from Waco in Q1 2021: 62

— 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 25 to El Paso

#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Waco from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 37

— #132 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Waco in Q1 2021: 21

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to Waco

#8. Tyler, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Tyler in Q1 2021: 41

— #8 most common destination from Tyler

– Started a new job in Tyler from Waco in Q1 2021: 46

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Tyler

#7. College Station-Bryan, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from College Station in Q1 2021: 82

— #8 most common destination from College Station

– Started a new job in College Station from Waco in Q1 2021: 66

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to Waco

#6. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from San Antonio in Q1 2021: 174

— #14 most common destination from San Antonio

– Started a new job in San Antonio from Waco in Q1 2021: 188

— 5.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 14 to San Antonio

#5. Killeen-Temple, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Killeen in Q1 2021: 269

— #7 most common destination from Killeen

– Started a new job in Killeen from Waco in Q1 2021: 265

— 7.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Waco

#4. Non-metropolitan area(s), TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Non in Q1 2021: 387

— #15 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Waco in Q1 2021: 371

— 10.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to Waco

#3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Austin in Q1 2021: 401

— #10 most common destination from Austin

– Started a new job in Austin from Waco in Q1 2021: 413

— 11.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to Austin

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Houston in Q1 2021: 408

— #21 most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Waco in Q1 2021: 409

— 11.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Houston

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Waco from Dallas in Q1 2021: 1,011

— #11 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Waco in Q1 2021: 1,023

— 28.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to Dallas

