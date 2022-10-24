DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to make a Texas road trip for Halloween, then look no further than Laredo.

According to a new report from WalletHub, the Texas town is one of the best places for Halloween in the nation.

The report looked at 100 cities in the nation and ranked them based on which ones were the best and worst for Halloween. They compared each city across more than 20 metrics such as costume stores per capita, the average price per Halloween party ticket and the share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

Where did Laredo rank out of 100? 12th. Not bad, considering it beat out major metropolitan areas like Chicago, Seattle and even Portland.

Here’s how North Texas stacked up:

Plano – 49

Irving – 53

Garland – 63

Arlington – 64

Dallas – 68

Fort Worth – 71

Here were the top 10 best places for Halloween in the nation:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA San Jose, CA Jersey City, NJ Las Vegas, NV Santa Ana, CA Boston, MA

For the full report, visit WalletHub.