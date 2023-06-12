DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study says that Dallas, once known for having the tallest skyscraper in Texas, now falls “short” behind Houston and Austin.

Combined, all of Dallas’ skyscrapers measure 22,000 feet, as stated by a new Texas Real Estate Source study. Fort Worth and Dallas skyscrapers together measured 29,725 feet combined. While Houston’s combined height stands high at 30,498 feet.

Austin’s new Waterline tower is expected to become the biggest skyscraper in Texas at 1,022 feet. “Development partners Lincoln Property Company (LPC) and Kairoi Residential have broken ground on a 74-story mixed-use high-rise called Waterline in downtown Austin that will become the tallest tower in Texas when it opens in late 2026,” developers said in 2022.

The 74-story tower will be located at 98 Red River St., near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake.