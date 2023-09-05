DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas sure knows how to have a good time, maybe too much of a good time!

The city was just coined for having some of the most booziest fans when it comes to football. The British Gambler came out with a new study, and of course Dallas ranked in the top five.

“Our survey asked American NFL fans and Premier League fans how often they reach for a cold one while watching their team or club play, as well as how much they spend on alcohol while watching a televised game or match,” The British Gambler said.

Dallas came in No. 3 for the booziest fans with the average fan spending $72.18 on drinks per game. The average spend fan spends $24.06 at a game with three drinks per game.

The top five NFL fan bases who drink the most:

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints