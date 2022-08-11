DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that.

The publication said, “These claims to the BBQ throne are tough to settle without hard data. So we’ve cooked up a new ranking of the 50 best BBQ cities — based on research on prices, restaurants, BBQ events, and search activity — to provide evidence-based answers.”

To no surprise, it seems a Texas city took the top spot; although it isn’t in North Texas, folks will just have to travel south down to San Antonio. However, if second-best is okay, just go to Central Texas to the capital city of Austin! Dallas found themselves at the No. 12 spot to help secure Texas’ claim to fame of the best BBQ in the country.

“San Antonio is America’s best BBQ city, earning high marks for low prices, an abundance of BBQ restaurants, and other pluses. Overall, Texas is the best state for BBQ, with two cities from the Lone Star State taking the top two spots on our list and another in our top 15,” Clever said.

How Texas scored among the best BBQ cities in America:

San Antonio No. 1

Austin No. 2

Dallas No. 12

Houston No. 15

Clever had this to say about the big BBQ energy in Dallas, “The Big D has big deals on BBQ. Buying 4 pounds of BBQ meat each month for a year costs residents 0.31% of the area’s median annual income — cheaper than the typical 0.35% in the cities we reviewed.”

Be sure to read more from this study by clicking here!