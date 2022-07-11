DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no joke to be made here it’s hot and not just in Texas but around the U.S. as summer is officially in full swing and the almighty sun is doing its thing and bringing the heat.

MyDatingAdviser.com has done the leg work and found the sweatiest cities across the country. The study states, “Interestingly, not all hot places are created equal: Sweatiness is actually more related to humidity and population density than straight-up temperature.

“That’s why the majority of the 10 sweatiest cities in America are located in the more humid pockets of the country — and if you happen to live in one of those pockets? You are probably stronger than the rest of us.”

Let’s not waste any more time, here are the top 10 hottest cities in the U.S. to make you sweat, which include three cities from the Lone Star State:

Orlando Corpus Christi Baton Rouge New Orleans Tallahassee Houston Montgomery Cape Coral Laredo Jacksonville

For more from MyDatingAdviser.com and this study, click here.