DALLAS(KDAF)— Temperatures are in the 80s this morning, increasing to the 100s in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Today (Monday) will be hot in most locations with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s in the northeast to around 102 in the southwest with afternoon heat index values across Central Texas between 105 and 111. Additional showers and storms are expected tonight with the best chances north of the I-20 corridor. A few strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds possible”.

From 1 pm to 9 pm, North Texas is under a Heat Advisory. If you are outside during high temperatures, stay hydrated.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 PM Saturday to 9 PM Monday as peak heat indices reach 105-112. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding extended time outdoors, and knowing the signs of heat illness”.

We can still expect high temperatures in the 100s even though we will have rain this week.

NWS Fort Worth “Scattered storms are possible in the morning Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the 90s to just above 100. Afternoon heat index values will range from 105 to 110 in most locations.

During high temperatures peak hours, the National Weather Service advises people to practice heat safety and keep drinking water nearby.

NWS Fort Worth, “The heat ramps up by midweek as high temperatures reach the century mark with afternoon heat indices ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding extended time outdoors during the afternoon, and knowing the signs of heat illness”.