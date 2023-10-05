The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — On Oct. 5 the ghouls and ghosts will be unleashed at the Stirr in Deep Ellum.

The pop-up will feature Halloween-themed drinks, like The Reaper which is made with Gin, tequila, Vodka and Strawberry puree.

READ: Looking to get scared this Halloween?

There will also be scary movie screenings starting at 7 p.m. that you can catch every Tuesday:

Oct. 10 | Scream

Oct. 17 | Hocus Pocus

Oct. 24 | Haloween Ends

The pop-up will be from Oct. 5 through Oct. 31 so unless you’re turned into a werewolf there is plenty of time to reserve your seats now! Walk-ins are welcome too! We just hope Jeepers Creepers doesn’t get you before you’re seated.

The party will end with a terrifying bang with the Stirr’s Halloween party on Halloween Night!