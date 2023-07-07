DALLAS(KDAF)—It will mostly be sunny and hot in North Texas from Friday through Sunday, with tempertures around the 90s. There’s a good chance of scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Friday through Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot in most locations with highs generally in the 90s. Scattered storms are possible each day with the best chances across the northeast Saturday and Sunday. The main hazards with any storms that develop will be gusty winds and lightning”.

Next week’s weather will be hot with occasional storms. Highs will reach triple digits in the afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Hot weather is expected next week with a few storms possible. Afternoon highs will reach the triple digits for most. Heat index values will be even hotter, with some areas hitting or exceeding 110. Make sure to practice heat safety”.