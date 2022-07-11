The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Texas from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Texas.

#30. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Texas in 2019: 6,244

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095

— #23 most common destination from Texas

#29. Mississippi

– Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Mississippi

– Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689

— #30 most common destination from Texas

#28. Hawaii

– Moved from Hawaii to Texas in 2019: 6,977

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Hawaii

– Moved from Texas to Hawaii in 2019: 1,667

— #42 most common destination from Texas

#27. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507

— #16 most common destination from Texas

#26. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to Texas in 2019: 8,277

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from Texas to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,088

— #24 most common destination from Texas

#25. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Texas in 2019: 8,660

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Texas to Maryland in 2019: 4,954

— #28 most common destination from Texas

#24. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405

— #20 most common destination from Texas

#23. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Texas in 2019: 8,975

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Texas to Ohio in 2019: 13,564

— #13 most common destination from Texas

#22. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Texas in 2019: 9,240

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Texas to South Carolina in 2019: 7,631

— #22 most common destination from Texas

#21. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Texas in 2019: 9,352

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Texas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 11,490

— #17 most common destination from Texas

#20. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Texas in 2019: 9,833

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Texas to Tennessee in 2019: 15,068

— #10 most common destination from Texas

#19. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Texas in 2019: 10,072

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Texas to Utah in 2019: 4,871

— #29 most common destination from Texas

#18. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Texas in 2019: 10,319

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Texas to New Jersey in 2019: 4,489

— #31 most common destination from Texas

#17. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Texas in 2019: 10,529

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Texas to Nevada in 2019: 5,240

— #26 most common destination from Texas

#16. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Texas in 2019: 11,061

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Texas to Michigan in 2019: 8,434

— #19 most common destination from Texas

#15. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to Texas in 2019: 12,341

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from Texas to Arkansas in 2019: 12,851

— #15 most common destination from Texas

#14. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to Texas in 2019: 12,823

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from Texas to Kansas in 2019: 8,374

— #21 most common destination from Texas

#13. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Texas in 2019: 15,128

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Texas to Washington in 2019: 18,528

— #7 most common destination from Texas

#12. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Texas in 2019: 15,838

— 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Texas to North Carolina in 2019: 14,226

— #11 most common destination from Texas

#11. New York

– Moved from New York to Texas in 2019: 18,078

— 3.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Texas to New York in 2019: 13,033

— #14 most common destination from Texas

#10. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Texas in 2019: 18,189

— 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295

— #2 most common destination from Texas

#9. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Texas in 2019: 18,973

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Texas to Virginia in 2019: 13,924

— #12 most common destination from Texas

#8. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Texas in 2019: 21,205

— 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Texas to Arizona in 2019: 17,482

— #8 most common destination from Texas

#7. New Mexico

– Moved from New Mexico to Texas in 2019: 23,425

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from New Mexico

– Moved from Texas to New Mexico in 2019: 15,762

— #9 most common destination from Texas

#6. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to Texas in 2019: 23,535

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from Texas to Oklahoma in 2019: 26,383

— #3 most common destination from Texas

#5. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106

— #18 most common destination from Texas

#4. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Texas in 2019: 24,209

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Texas to Georgia in 2019: 22,452

— #5 most common destination from Texas

#3. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Texas in 2019: 24,513

— 4.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Texas to Louisiana in 2019: 19,675

— #6 most common destination from Texas

#2. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Texas in 2019: 41,238

— 7.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174

— #4 most common destination from Texas

#1. California

– Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235

— 14.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from California

– Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063

— #1 most common destination from Texas