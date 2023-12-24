The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas at the movies is a tradition that many families participate in!

Some movie theaters will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for you and your family to enjoy. Including Showbiz Cinemas various different locations in North Texas.

Showbiz Cinema will be showing various titles on both days including the newly released The Claw, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the animated movie Migration. These are just to name a few of many that will be playing at the cinema.

If you’ve never been to the movies during the holidays, this is a perfect way to introduce a new tradition to your family.

Check theater times and other favorite titles here.